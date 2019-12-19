Trump gets approval bump after Syria strike as his support jumps six points to 48 per cent in the past 10 days

military strike on a air base has led to a six-point bump in his approval rating in the last ten days.

The latest results from ‘s tracking poll finds that 48 per cent of likely voters in America approve of the president‘s job performance.

That number is higher than the 46.1 per cent of voters who chose Trump in the November election.

A polling average calculated by Real Clear Politics puts the president‘s overall approval rating at 42.3 per cent.

Despite his climb from 42 to 48 per cent, Rasmussen‘s result is still lower than American voters‘ measure of him following the botched rollout of his travel ban executive order in late January, when he dropped from a high of 59 per cent to 51 per cent.

Since then Trump‘s overall trend has slid steadily downward. It has been five weeks since a majority said they approve of his work in the Oval Office.

Rasmussen‘s poll, cited ofted by the president, is generally more positive to the White House than others. It uses anonymous telephone push-button and online polls, allowing voters to register their opinions without talking to another human being.

Those methods made Rasmussen‘s prediction among the most accurate before the November election.

This week a Gallup poll put Trump‘s approval at just 41 per cent. Polls fom CBS News and YouGov found 43 per cent of Americans approve.

Rasmussen published a separate poll on Wednesday that found a majority of Democrats believe Trump was not legitimately elected in November.

Overall, just 55 per cent of voters believe he won the election fairly.