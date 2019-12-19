Trump has spent a spent a quarter of his time in Florida

Trump is off to Mar-a-Lago AGAIN: Easter at his Florida resort means he will have spent more than a quarter of his time at his Palm Beach property

President Donald Trump‘s frequent trips to his Palm Beach property has ethics experts throwing up red flags.

Trump will have spent more than a quarter of his presidency in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort once Easter weekend concludes.

And his trips are costing taxpayers at least $1 million each time he travels, reported. The price tag could be as much as $3 million.

All the while, Trump is giving the property that charges membership fees of $200,000 free exposure as he parades through with his family and foreign leaders.

Trump has spent 13 of his weekends since taking office in Palm Beach, NBC says.

The network tracked Trump‘s travel and found that he‘d spent 28 percent of his time en route to, at or returning from Mar-a-Lago in the period between Jan. 20 and April 16.

It included his Easter weekend travel in its assessment. Trump leaves again for Palm Beach this afternoon.

George W. Bush spent more time on retreats at his Crawford, Texas, ranch and Camp David in his first three months in office, 34 days, than Trump will have spent at Mar-a-Lago, 25 days, by the end of the upcoming weekend.

By comparison, Barack Obama escaped the White House 14 days in that same time period.

While past presidents have found solace at Camp David, the official retreat of commander-in-chief, Trump has not been to the property yet at all.

He hasn‘t been to his New York City home since taking the Oath of Office, either. His weekends have mostly been spent at one of his area golf courses or his resort in Palm Beach.

‘It‘s just another example of his consistent efforts to exploit public office for private gain,‘ Steve Schooner, an ethics expert told NBC News. ‘He‘s using his official office and the fact that people have to travel with him, meet him, and follow him to promote his commercial enterprise, in this case his privately owned club.‘

Dubbed by Trump as the Southern White House, an aide to the president told NBC News ‘he is staying at his home‘ when he visits ‘and has minimal staff with him.‘

Press Secretary Sean Spicer has argued that Mar-a-Lago ‘is where [Trump] goes to see his family.‘

‘He brings people down there. This is part of being president,‘ the Trump spokesman said.

Trump has mixed work with personal time on his weekend retreats, bringing his wife, his eldest daughter, his son-in-law and his grandchildren with him to Florida and sometimes making stops at White House and campaign events.

He turned the private resort into a stand-in White House last weekend as he played host to China‘a president.

The Chinese delegation did not stay at Trump‘s property, but President Xi Jinping and his aides came there for meals and meetings.

It was from Mar-a-Lago last Thursday that Trump launched his surprise strike on Syria, watching the bombing from a make-shift Situation Room established on the property.

Trump also gave a weekend stay at the resort to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when he came to country for trade talks in February.

The Japanese and American leaders bonded as they played golf and dined with their wives.

Costs to the taxpayer of Trump‘s trips are unknown, but a conservative watchdog group puts it at $1 million.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton urged the president to look for ways to reduce his spending. He suggested Trump spend more time at his Virginia golf course, instead.

He acknowledged that there‘s a question of ‘whether it‘s necessary to travel to a particular place to do the work.‘

Fitton said he didn‘t see a specific problem with Trump traveling there sometimes, though, even though Mar-a-Lago is a commercial property.

‘It‘s the president‘s home,‘ he told NBC News. ‘It‘s probably a nice way to visit with leaders and get to know them and to do some important business with them. So it‘s not the end of the world that he hosts the president of China, or anyone else, down there.‘