Trump, NATO chief meet amid tensions over Russia, defense spending

He said he had a "productive" meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on Wednesday. Video provided by Newsy Newslook

President Trump shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday.(Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Wednesday that he‘s satisfied that NATO has responded to the criticism he levied at the alliance during his presidential campaign, especially in retooling to combat terrorism.

“I said it was obsolete. It is no longer obsolete,” Trump said at a White House press conference after a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

But he also made clear he‘s not satisfied with the number of countries devoting the benchmark 2% of their economic output to the common defense. “Many have not been doing that,” he said. “If other countries pay their fair share instead of relying on the United States to make up the difference, we will all be much more secure.”

And he even repeated his suggestion — last month — that allies owe back dues.

“I did ask about all the money that hasn’t been paid over the years, will that money be coming back? We’ll be talking about that, right?” he said. “We want to talk about that, too.”

Stoltenberg said he‘s made burden-sharing a top priority, and has asked the 28 NATO allies to “to redouble their efforts” to meet their pledges. Only five countries currently meet their obligations: The United States, the United Kingdom, Greece, Estonia and Poland.

But Stoltenberg said support must also come in other forms, including technological research and development and troops. “This means cash, capabilities, and contributions,” he said.

Trump met with the NATO chief on the same day that for two hours of “very frank” talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Syrian crisis and other issues. Trump said relations with Russia may be “.”

And Tuesday, Trump signed paperwork formally agreeing to the inclusion of Montenegro, a former republic of Yugoslavia, into the alliance. Montenegro, which has accused Russia of being behind an attempted election day coup last October in an effort to keep the country out of NATO.

Montenegro is expected to become the 29th member of NATO when the alliance‘s leaders meet in Brussels next month. The summit is Trump‘s as president.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that the Montenegro accession was a signal “that the door to membership in the Euro-Atlantic community of nations remains open” — a message specifically targeted to eastern European nations formerly under Soviet and Russian influence.

Trump and Stoltenberg said they also spoke about the joint U.S.-NATO operation in Afghanistan, efforts to combat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and Russia‘s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

But first, NATO must deal with internal tensions over the cost-sharing for the collective defense. A 2014 agreement reached at the NATO summit in Wales requires every NATO ally to “aim to move toward” spending 2% of their economic output on defense by 2024.

Trump has , claiming that it was retroactive and that NATO allies owe money directly to the United States.

“Many nations owe vast sums of money from past years, and it is very unfair to the United States. These nations must pay what they owe,” Trump told German Chancellor Angela Merkel last month. He followed that up with a that Germany “owes vast sums” to NATO and that “the United States must be paid more.”

