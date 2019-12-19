Trump warns China that US will act on North Korea

Trump warns China that if it doesn‘t ‘deal with‘ North Korea, the U.S. and its allies will – a day after hailing Chinese president as a ‘gentleman‘ who ‘wants to do the right thing‘

President has warned China that if it is unable to restrain through its own interventions, the U.S. and it‘s allies will.

Trump issued the pronouncement on Twitter, a day after hailing Chinese President Xi Jinping as a ‘gentleman‘ who ‘wants to help us with North Korea.‘

But his language Thursday about action by the U.S. and its allies left open the possibility of military action against a nation that borders China and has been propped up by Beijing over the years.

‘I have great confidence that will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will!‘ Trump wrote.

The tweet ended simply with the abbreviation: ‘U.S.A.‘

Trump was equally cryptic in a comment to Fox Business that aired Wednesday, where he was asked what he had planned for North Korea, a hermetic nation believed to have developed several nuclear weapons.

‘You never know, do you?‘ Trump responded.

‘I don‘t want to talk about it. We are sending an armada, very powerful. We have submarines, very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier, that I can tell you,‘ Trump continued. ‘And we have the best military people on Earth. And I will say this. He is doing the wrong thing. He is doing the wrong thing.‘

Trump and Xi spoke on the phone Wednesday evening, U.S. time to follow up their visit last week at Mar-a-Lago.

The official statement from President Xi, as translated by CNN, stated the coal of resolving the issue ‘through peaceful means.‘

‘China adheres to the goal of denuclearization of the peninsula and insists on preserving peace and stability on the peninsula. China advocates to resolve the issue through peaceful means, and is willing to maintain communication and coordination with the US on the Korean Peninsula issue,‘ according to the official statement.

Trump‘s saber rattling comes a day after he vouched for the Chinese leader in personal terms, even as he kept noteworthy distance from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

‘I don‘t know Putin but I do know this gentleman,‘ Trump told reporters at a press conference along with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Trump gushed about Xi days after the two had meetings and dinner at Mar-a-Lago, but reached no known accommodations on trade or Chinese military expansion in the South China Sea.

‘I‘ve spent a lot of time with him over the last two days and he is the president of China. You were there, most of you were there and it was quite an interesting period of time,‘ Trump said.

‘President Xi wants to do the right thing. We had a very good bonding, I think we had very good chemistry together. I think he wants to help us with North Korea, we talked trade, we talked a lot of things, and I said the way you‘re going to make a good trade deal is to help us with North Korea,‘ Trump said.

‘Otherwise we‘re just going to go it alone. That will be alright too. But going it alone means going it with lots of other nations,‘ Trump said, in comments that reflected some of the points of his tweet Thursday.

‘But I was very impressed with President Xi and I think he means well and I think he wants to help, we‘ll see whether or not he does.‘

Earlier, Trump told Fox Business that when he told Xi that the U.S. had launched an attack against Syria, Xi told him he was ‘okay‘ with it.

Trump also hailed the diplomatic accomplishment of China‘s abstention at the UN Security Council of a vote to condemn Syria. Russia vetoed it anyway.

‘We did talk last night, I think it‘s wonderful that they abstained, as you know very few people expected that and no I was not surprised that China did abstain,‘ Trump said, having spoken with Xi by telephone late Tuesday.

‘Very few people thought that that was going to happen, so we are honored by the vote, that is the vote that should have taken place.‘

Trump said in the Fox Business interview that North Korea was the first issue he raised with Xi.

‘I said you‘ve got to help us with North Korea, because we can‘t allow it. And it‘s not good for you. And you have a tremendous power because of trade,‘ Trump said.

‘Now, he then explains thousands of years of history with Korea. Not that easy. In other words, not as simple as people would think,‘ he said, commenting on an issue that has bedeviled policy makers for decades.

‘They‘ve had tremendous conflict with Korea over the years. Now, his father was in China four times. He was never in China,‘ he said, referring to Kim Jung-un.

‘So I said, look, you have a tremendous power because of trading through the border. If they don‘t get food, they don‘t get, you know, they can‘t sell their coal. In fact, I hear today two massive coal ships from North Korea were sent back to North Korea, heading to China. They were sent back, which is a very good sign.‘

Trump added: ‘But I think China can help us. I hope China can help us. We talked about trade and I can tell you, China will do much better on trade if they help us with North Korea.‘

Turning to Russia at his press conference, Trump said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had a ‘very successful meeting‘ in Russia, where he met with Putin for two hours, then held a frosty press conference with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

‘We‘ll see the end result, which will be in a long period of time perhaps. But the end result is what‘s most important, not just talk,‘ Trump said.

He said it would be ‘wonderful‘ if we could get along with Russia.

‘Right now we‘re not getting along with Russia at all. We may be at an all time low in terms of relationship with Russia, this was built for a long period of time. But we‘re going to see what happens. Putin is the leader of Russia, Russia is a strong country, we‘ve a very, very strong country. We‘ll see how that all works out,‘ Trump said.

‘I‘m also going to see about Putin over a period of time. It would be a fantastic thing if we got along with Putin and we got along with Russia. And that could happen and it may not happen, it may be just the opposite,‘ Trump said.

‘I would love to get along with everybody. Right now the world is a mess, but by the time we finish I think it‘s going to be a lot better place to live. …. by the time I‘m finished it‘s going to be a lot better place to live in because right now it‘s nasty.‘