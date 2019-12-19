Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago kitchen cited for food safety violations

Health and safety inspectors have found more than a dozen violations in the kitchen of the Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, owned by President Donald Trump.

The 13 issues included broken fridges which meant that meat and fish were kept at temperatures deemed unsafe.

Tap water was not warm enough to properly sanitise employees‘ hands, and a shelf in a walk-in freezer was covered in rust.

The initiation fee at the private club is $200,000 (£159,000).

The 13 violations were discovered days before the Japanese Prime Minister‘s visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Two fridges were not in working order, and had to be emptied and repaired.

According to the report filed after a 26 January visit by state inspectors, fish that was “raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction”.

In addition to (which can cause illness), 10 other, lesser violations were found.

According to the , Mr Trump was known in the past to have personally checked the Mar-a-Lago kitchens himself, as well as conducting staff inspections.

The newspaper reports that inspectors last year found 11 violations, and two were discovered in 2015.