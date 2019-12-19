TV tonight: ‘Grey‘s Anatomy,‘ ‘Blacklist: Redemption‘ finale

Martin Henderson and Ellen Pompeo in ABC‘s ‘Grey‘s Anatomy.‘(Photo: Mitchell Haaseth, ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC, 8 ET/PT

In an odd bit of coincidental timing, Grey’s offers an episode that takes place almost entirely on a plane, as Meredith and Nathan get stuck sitting next to each other on a flight. (No placing bets, please, as to whether one of them gets dragged off of it.) Along with confronting their feelings for each other, odds are good they’ll also confront some in-air emergency, because this is, after all, Grey’s. The episode was directed by series star Chandra Wilson, whose failure to win an Emmy despite multiple nominations still strikes me as one of the TV Academy‘s worst errors

Scandal

ABC, 9 ET/PT

Grey’s is followed by a special 100th episode of Scandal, which finds Olivia wondering how different life would be for everyone if she, Mellie and Cyrus hadn’t rigged Fitz’s election. Well, on one hand, many people would still be alive. On the other, there wouldn’t be a show, or at least not this show. So chances are Scandal fans think Olivia and company made the right choice.

The Blacklist: Redemption

NBC, 10 ET/PT

This poorly received Blacklist spinoff airs its season — and probably series — finale. The good news for those who’ve missed the original? It’s back next week.

