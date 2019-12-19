Twitter‘s 7-year-old ‘voice of Aleppo‘ is writing a memoir

Syrian refugee, 7, who rose to fame as the ‘voice of Aleppo‘ with emotional tweets about deadly airstrikes gets a book deal

The 7-year-old Syrian refugee who got international attention by showing the world her family‘s reality in Aleppo, Syria through her Twitter account has just gotten a book deal.

Bana Alabed‘s memoir, Dear World, is set to be published in the fall, according to .

‘I am happy to announce my book will be published by Simon & Schuster,‘ Alabed tweeted on Wednesday through her verified account. ‘The world must end all the wars now in every part of the world.‘

Alabed became known as the ‘voice of Aleppo‘ in 2016 when she used 140-characters posts to highlight the turmoil happening in her homeland.

She showed air strikes and the constant state of hunger, but also her big heart with emotional tweets that caught the attention of many.

Dear World will include more of what Alabed‘s life was like with her family in Aleppo, and will expand to cover her new experiences after being safely evacuated to Turkey in December 2016.

‘I am so happy to have this opportunity to tell my story and the story of what has happened in Aleppo to the world,‘ Alabed said in a statement.

‘I hope my book will make the world do something for the children and people of Syria and bring peace to children all over the world who are living in war.‘

Alabed now has over 360,000 followers on the account, which is run by her mother, Fatemah Alabed, and Syria‘s president, Bashar al-Assad.

Though critics have called the posts found on a ‘game‘ and ‘propaganda‘ because they feel they are too mature to come from a 7-year-old, the account and Alabed have won many hearts over.

One of her more famous fans includes JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter fantasy series, who sent the little girl e-books after learning of her plight.

She also has a fan in Simon & Schuster‘s senior editor, Christine Pride, who has said Alabed is a ‘heroine‘ in the vein of Malala Yousafzai, 19, a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest person ever to receive a Nobel Prize.

(Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Price in 2014 at the age of 17, along with Kailash Satyarthi of India, according to .)

‘Like so many others, I was completely captivated by Bana’s tweets from Syria, which were harrowing and heartbreaking and put a human face to this terrible quagmire,‘ Pride said.

‘Recalling iconic young heroines such as Malala Yousafzai, Bana’s experiences and message transcend the headlines and pierce through the political noise and debates to remind us of the human cost of war and displacement.‘

Alabed‘s book will also be released as an audio book by Simon & Schuster Audio.

A version for young readers will come after the initial publication, under the imprint Salaam Reads.

(An imprint is a trade name used by a publisher, designed to reach a different target audience than their broader name might appeal to.)