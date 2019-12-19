Two charged after Spalding firefighters attacked

Two men have been charged after two firefighters were attacked while putting out a blaze at a house.

Jason Dodd, 22, of Holyrood Walk, Spalding, Lincolnshire, is charged with three offences including assault and affray.

Simon Harrison, 24, also of Holyrood Walk, is charged with affray.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said two of its members were threatened with a fake firearm on Monday evening while tackling a house fire in Holyrood Walk.

It said both firefighters needed treatment with one taken to hospital in Boston for facial injuries.

Mr Dodd, who is also charged possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and Mr Harrison are due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 15 May.