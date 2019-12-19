U.S. stocks close lower as financial and energy shares lead decline

U.S. stocks slid for a third session on Thursday as weak oil weighed on the energy sector while financial shares fell following earnings from major banks. The deployment of the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, known as "bunker buster," on an ISIS complex in Afghanistan also heightened investors‘ concerns about geopolitical uncertainties. The S&P 500 dropped 15 points, or 0.7%, to close at 2,328, down for 1.1% for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 138 points, or 0.3%, to end at 20,453, closing out the week 1% lower. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 31 points, or 0.5%, to close at 5,805 for a weekly fall of 1.2%. The market is closed on Good Friday and will resume trading on Monday.