United CEO Oscar Munoz says he is outraged in new memo

Take three! United‘s embattled CEO Oscar Munoz makes another apology and says ‘no one should be mistreated this way‘ after passenger dragged from flight said ‘everything‘ was injured

United‘s under-fire boss has issued another statement in an attempt at damage control after the airline was blasted for forcing a passenger off an overbooked flight.

CEO Oscar Munoz, 57, sent a note to staff on Tuesday afternoon that detailed a change of heart in how the company viewed the shocking incident involving Dr David Dao – who was hauled from a flight in Chicago on Sunday night.

‘The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment,‘ the internal memo began.

‘I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened.

‘Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard.

‘No one should ever be mistreated this way.‘

The statement then continued to say blame for the incident rests at the airline‘s wheels.

‘I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right,‘ Munoz wrote in the letter.

‘The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment,‘ Munoz‘s latest statement began

‘It’s never too late to do the right thing.

‘I have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what’s broken so this never happens again.

‘This will include a thorough review of crew movement, our policies incentivizing volunteers in these situations, how we handle oversold situations and an examination of how we partner with airport authorities and local law enforcement.

‘We’ll communicate the results of our review by April 30th.

‘I promise you we will do better.‘

The statement was released after Dr Dao told Kentucky network ‘everything‘ was injured after the ordeal.

The doctor was bleeding from the face in videos of the incident, and his head could clearly be seen being slammed into an armrest.

A Chicago Aviation Department officer has been placed on leave over the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, DailyMail revealed Munoz sent another memo to staff alleging Dr Dao had taken a swing at police officers who were called aboard to remove him.

The note, written at Chicago O‘Hare airport read: ‘PAX (passenger) had to be removed by force by CPD and Airport police.

‘When he was advised he had to come off the plane to accommodate must-ride crew members, PAX attempted to strike law enforcement and refused to get out of seat.

‘PAX was taken to hospital as he sustained injury while resisting the police. His wife Mrs. Teresa Dao went with him.‘

The serious accusation was leveled after Munoz had been blasted for his ‘tone deaf‘ initial statement, which read: ‘This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers.‘

The furor intensified Monday night when the CEO doubled down on his airline crew‘s decision to remove an elderly passenger, claiming he was ‘disruptive and belligerent‘.

Munoz earlier said that while he was ‘upset‘ to hear about the man being violently dragged off the flight, that airline crew had simply been following ‘established procedures.‘

The CEO described how flight crews had offered up to $1,000 in compensation for anyone willing to catch the next flight before approaching the passenger to ‘explain apologetically‘ that he was being denied boarding.

His latest statement on Tuesday afternoon appeared to fly contradictory to those initial statements.

Munoz made $6,736,112 in his role with the airline last year, according to .

United‘s stock price took a serious hit on Tuesday, falling almost three per cent in morning trading, before it rebounded in the afternoon and closed 1.1 per cent lower than it started the day.

The drop wiped $255million off the airline‘s market cap, reports.

