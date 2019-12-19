United ‘forced arthritic grandma, 94, into cramped seat‘

United Airlines staff ‘forced grandma, 94, with a degenerative bone disease out of her $3,600 business seat and into economy for her 16-hour, LAST EVER visit to family rather than let relatives help her‘

An elderly woman with a degenerative bone disease and severe arthritis was left ‘in distress and pain‘ after a flight from LA turned into a 16-hour ordeal thanks to callous United staff, her granddaughter has claimed.

Australian Paz Orquiza, 94, was returning from what will likely be her last-ever visit to family in Los Angeles in February when her troubles began.

Orquiza‘s family had booked her a $3,596.24 business class ticket so she could fly in comfort. Her daughter, Rose Benedicto, was to fly in economy, and help out with feeding and chair adjustments.

But when they got on the plane, staff said Benedicto wouldn‘t be allowed to leave economy to help – and staff wouldn‘t help either, her .

In her Facebook post, granddaughter Marianne Santos Aguilar says that the family had no problems with Orquiza‘s flight from Melbourne, Australia, to LA,

There, the crew made ‘every effort‘ to ensure a comfortable flight, she said, and Benedicto was allowed to help out Orquiza with tasks such as opening food and reclining seats.

But on the return flight, staff were far less helpful.

The flight attendant, ‘without any sympathy or compassion,‘ told Benedicto that she could either take Orquiza to economy class, buy a business-class ticket for another flight or leave the elderly woman to suffer.

And so the 94-year-old – who spends most of her days bedbound – was moved to the more cramped economy class.

‘My aunt tried to comfort my grandmother, who was in tears, and was horrified to see how much pain she had to endure during this flight,‘ Aguilar wrote.

‘Upon arrival to Australia, my grandma‘s legs had swollen, she suffered from a stiff neck and her whole body ached.‘

‘She was in great distress and pain from this ordeal. She was prescribed stronger pain medication and Valium to help with sleep.

‘Our family is heartbroken that this painful plane ride back to Melbourne will be the last memory of our trip for my grandma, and this has ruined an otherwise incredible family reunion,‘ she added.

She also said that the airline was refunding $860 of the $3,600 ticket, and had given them $500 in airline credit that the family does not intend to use.

In an update on Monday, she added that her grandmother had suffered pains for a week, and that they ‘still haven‘t received our refund and it has been over 2 months.‘

United Airlines has been ed for comment.

Aguilar‘s remarks are part of flurry of bad press that has struck United in the wake of Sunday‘s violent ejection of Dr David Dao from a United plane after he was told to leave because it was overbooked.