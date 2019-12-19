Universal adding merry Harry Potter events for holidays

Christmas is coming to Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley. The holiday season will be celebrated on both sides of the at theme parks this year. At Islands of Adventure, the new experiences include special effects projected onto Hogwarts castle featuring Christmas moments from J.K. Rowling’s series about the boy wizard.

In both parks, themed décor will line the streets and every storefront of the Wizarding World will have unique decorations, Universal says. Specialty holiday food, drink and entertainment are planned.

In addition, Universal is retooling its holiday parade and rechristening it as “Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s.” It will include new balloons and floats, Universal says, alongside characters such as the minions from “Despicable Me” and from the “Shrek” and “Madagascar” movies.

The fourth annual “A Celebration of Harry Potter” even drew thousands to Universal Orlando Resort on Saturday, January 28, 2017. The event runs through Sunday, January 29, and featured interactive exhibits with props and costumes from the films, special panels and demonstrations, and general park admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Diagon Alley at Universal Studios.

(Jordan Krumbine)

Macy’s, longtime sponsor of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, has had a hand in the Universal parade for 15 years.

Universal is moving up the beginning of its holiday celebration. The festivities will launch Nov. 18 this year, five days before Thanksgiving. Typically, the resort has waited until December to have holiday activities in its parks.

The events will extend through Jan. 6 and mark the longest holiday celebration in Universal Orlando’s history.

The Harry Potter activities and parade will be included in regular park admission.

Mannheim Steamroller concerts and Grinchmas festivities will be included in Universal’s plans for the holidays, a spokeswoman said.

Additional news about the Wizarding World and details about the new parade will be released “soon,” Universal Orlando says.

dbevil or

New additions, opening day, first-look daytime scenes and more inside Diagon Alley, plus the red-carpet ceremony with the stars of the Harry Potter movies; a first look inside the Diagon Alley attraction and various scenes of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley; rendering closeups and construction pictures of the expansion at Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando.

Caption Disney, Universal ramp up spending amid intense competition

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are on spending sprees as they build increasingly elaborate attractions to compete with each other.

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are on spending sprees as they build increasingly elaborate attractions to compete with each other.

Caption Christmas coming to Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando

This year, Universal Orlando is adding Christmas celebrations to both sides of the Wizarding World: Hogsmead at Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios.

This year, Universal Orlando is adding Christmas celebrations to both sides of the Wizarding World: Hogsmead at Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios.