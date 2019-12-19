US drops LARGEST non-nuclear bomb in combat for FIRST time as Trump smashes ISIS

The bomb – twice the size of the nuke dropped on – was dropped on Afghanistan‘s Nangarhar province, the Pentagon has confirmed.

The blast radius is believed to be over a mile and the weapon is described as “the mother of all bombs”.

It is the very first time the weapon has been used in combat and a huge statement that Trump plans to deliver on his promise to “wipe ISIS off the face of the Earth”.

The bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, operated by Air Force Special Operations Command.

A crater left by the blast is believed to be more than 300 metres wide.

It is currently not known if there are any casualties – but anyone in the area at the time will have been vaporised.

Gen. John Nicholson, commander of US forces in Afghanistan, signed off on the use of the MOAB.

The EXPERIMENTAL superweapons for Trump‘s futuristic army

Thursday, 13th April 2017 As Donald Trump has promised to start an arms race, we take a look at the futuristic weapons being developed for the US military. 1 / 10 Lockheed Martin The Lockheed Martin HULC is an exoskeleton that allows soldiers to carry loads of up to 200lbs for long distances

BOOM: The bomb (not pictured) was dropped in Afghanistan this afternoon

MAP: The bomb was dropped on Afghanistan‘s Nangarhar province

It comes as war fears reach fever pitch – with .

The bomb weighs approximately 21,000lbs.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer later confirmed the news.

He said: “The United States took all precautions necessary to prevent civilian casualties as a result of the operation.”

Mr Spicer declined to comment on whether or not the US would consider using it on North Korea in the future.

President Trump later added how “proud” he was of the American military after dropping the bomb.

US launch cruise missile strike against Syria

Friday, 7th April 2017 The US has fired dozens of cruise missiles at Syria in revenge for a chemical weapons attack – despite a warning from Russia not to get involved. 1 / 13 AFP/Getty The US has fired dozens of cruise missiles at Syria in revenge for a chemical weapons attack –

In a statement US Central Command said that the bomb was dropped at 7.32pm local time in Achin district, Nangarhar province in Eastern Afghanistan.

It said that the “strike was designed to minimise the risk to Afghan and US Forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximising the destruction of ISIS fighters and facilities”.

It is not immediately clear how much damage the bomb caused.

Military analyst Col Rick Francona said that it would “feel like a nuclear weapon to those in the area”.

He said: “The pressure would send shockwaves through the tunnel systems and would kill everyone.”

Col Francona said that anyone in a range of “hundreds of metres” would be killed.

How destructive is a nuclear weapon? The TERRIFYING images of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Thursday, 9th February 2017 There is a reason people fear nuclear war – the weapons are now so powerful they could wipe out humanity. The bombs dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima are tiny by comparison to the destructive power of modern nuclear weapons – which are thought to be over 3000 times more powerful. 1 / 12 Getty Images The mushroom cloud over Nagasaki, viewed from the ground.

“It would feel like a nuclear weapon to those in the area” Military analyst Col Rick Francona

The news comes as the world‘s gaze is fixed on Pyongyang and Syria – after the on Bashar al-Assad‘s territory.

this week to calm the situation as the world lingers on the brink of war.

Russian President – otherwise known as Daesh.

In January, before he vowed to “bomb the s*** out of them”.

Related videos







Trump‘s foreign policy pledge said: “Pursue aggressive joint and coalition military operations to crush and destroy ISIS.

“International cooperation to cutoff their funding, expand intelligence sharing, and cyberwarfare to disrupt and disable their propaganda and recruiting.

“Defeat the ideology of radical Islamic terrorism just as we won the Cold War.”