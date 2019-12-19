US intercepted Syrian communications about gas attack

US intelligence intercepted Syrian communications about preparations for sarin gas attack… but is yet to find hard evidence of Russian involvement

US intelligence officials have intercepted communications that feature soldiers preparing for last week‘s chemical attack that left 86 people dead, including at least 27 children.

The Syrian government forces were caught on the intercepts consulting chemical experts just hours before the sarin nerve agent attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, a senior US official told .

In response President fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Assad controlled al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs on Thursday, killing at least five and injuring many more.

The strike was the first direct military action the US has taken against the Assad regime in the country‘s bitter six-year civil war.

US officials have said there is ‘no doubt‘ Assad was behind the chemical attack.

Harrowing footage showed adults and children staggering through the town‘s streets, foam pouring from their mouths as they fought to breathe.

The official explained the US did not know prior to the attack it was going to happen.

However the US is yet to find any hard evidence linking Russia – who are propping up the Assad regime – to the chemical attack.

The official said the likelihood is the Russians are more careful in their communications to avoid being detected.

President Trump, when asked last night about Russia‘s knowledge of the gas attack, said: ‘I would like to think they didn‘t know, but certainly they could have, they were there…we will find out.‘

He added that the US was ‘not getting along with Russia at all.‘

In an interview with Fox Business Network, he added: ‘Frankly, Putin is backing a person that‘s truly an evil person. I think it‘s very bad for Russia. I think it‘s very bad for mankind.‘

In a clear sign the ‘bromance‘ between the two leaders was officially over, Vladimir Putin said relations between Russia and the US had worsened since Trump took office.

The Russian and Syrian governments have both denied involvement in the chemical attack.

In a television interview Putin said: ‘Where is the proof that Syrian troops used chemical weapons? There isn‘t any. But there was a violation of international law.‘

He suggested the sarin incident was either the result of Syrian government planes hitting a rebel chemicals factory or a faked gas attack aimed at giving Assad‘s opponents a valid excuse for launching missiles against the regime army.

What prompted Donald Trump to launch air strikes on Syria?

President Donald Trump decided to launch air strikes against the Syrian government – the first time the US has taken military action against the Assad regime – after saying the Syrian leader had crossed ‘many, many lines‘.

Denouncing Tuesday‘s chemical attack as an ‘affront to humanity‘, Assad said the ‘attack on children‘ and ‘beautiful babies‘ had changed his attitude to the Syrian government ‘very much‘.

He said Assad‘s ‘heinous actions‘ could not be tolerated and felt he had to intervene in the interests of national security.

It was a suspected sarin nerve agent attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun, which led to the agonizing deaths of 86 people including at least 27 children.

Harrowing footage showed adults and children staggering through the town‘s streets, foam pouring from their mouths as they fought to breathe.

Sarin gas is a chemical weapon accidentally created in 1938 by Nazi scientists worked on insecticides – and it is 26 times more deadly than cyanide.

The chemist in charge of the project initially thought he had failed, because the compound he had created was too deadly to animal and human life to use in agriculture. But that is exactly what appealed to Adolf Hitler, whose weapons division took over the project.

Hitler was so pleased with his new weapon, he named it ‘sarin‘ after the scientists who discovered it – Gerhard Schrader, Otto Ambros, Gerhard Ritter, and Hans-Jürgen von der Linde.

The effect of exposure to sarin gas is instant, leading to an excruciating death. Inhaling even tiny amounts causes – in less than ten seconds – drooling and vomiting, while breathing becomes shallow and erratic. Less than a minute after exposure, the victim‘s nervous system is under sustained attack, making the body unable to control breathing. Lungs secrete fluid to try to repel the gas, making victims foam at the mouth with blood-flecked discharges.

Many suffer from a medical condition known as SLUDGE, which stands for Salivation, Lacrimation (tears), Urination, Defecation, Gastrointestinal distress and Emesis (vomiting). The body loses the ability to control its functions.

Many die within minutes of inhaling the gas. The maximum life expectancy is ten minutes after exposure. Those lucky enough to survive, due to receiving a much smaller exposure – such as from touching a contaminated person – often suffer permanent nerve and brain damage.

The use of sarin was officially banned in 1997 under the United Nations chemical weapons convention. But only a year later, Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein used sarin against Kurds in the town of Halabja in 1998, when his war planes dropped bombs containing the nerve agent, killing 5,000 people immediately, while some 12,000 were later reported to have died from symptoms of the attack.

Most recently, Syria dropped up to 1,000kg of sarin in 2013 on a rebel-held area of Damascus, killing up to 1,400 people. US military intervention was only averted when Russia brokered a deal with Syria, under which Assad agreed to destroy all stockpiles of sarin and other chemical weapons.

But he did not destroy all stocks of sarin and this week deployed the toxic gas again this week, bringing further horror and death.

TIMELINE OF THE SYRIA CIVIL WAR AND US RESPONSE

The US attack on a Syrian air base came after years of heated debate and deliberation in Washington over intervention in the bloody civil war.

Chemical weapons have killed hundreds of people since the start of the conflict, with the U.N. blaming three attacks on the Syrian government and a fourth on ISIS. One of the worst yet came Tuesday in rebel-held northern Idlib and killed dozens, including women and children.

That attack prompted President Donald Trump, on day 77 of his presidency, to dramatically shift U.S. policy, with the first direct U.S. attack on the Syrian government.

Trump blamed Syrian President Bashar Assad for the attack and called on the international community to join him in trying to end the bloodshed.

A timeline of events in Syria leading up to Tuesday‘s attack:

March 2011: Protests erupt in the city of Daraa over security forces‘ detention of a group of boys accused of painting anti-government graffiti on the walls of their school. On March 15, a protest is held in Damascus‘ Old City. On March 18, security forces open fire on a protest in Daraa, killing four people in what activists regard as the first deaths of the uprising. Demonstrations spread, as does the crackdown by President Bashar Assad‘s forces.

April 2011: Security forces raid a sit-in in Syria‘s third-largest city, Homs, where thousands of people tried to create the mood of Cairo‘s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of protests against Egypt‘s autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Aug. 18, 2011: President Barack Obama calls on Assad to resign and orders Syrian government assets frozen.

Summer 2012: Fighting spreads to Aleppo, Syria‘s largest city and its former commercial capital.

August 20, 2012: Obama says the use of chemical weapons would be a ‘red line‘ that would change his calculus on intervening in the civil war and have ‘enormous consequences.‘

March 19, 2013: The Syrian government and opposition trade accusations over a gas attack that killed some 26 people, including more than a dozen government soldiers, in the town of Khan al-Assal in northern Syria. A U.N. investigation later finds that sarin nerve gas was used, but does not identify a culprit.

August 21, 2013: Hundreds of people suffocate in rebel-held suburbs of the Syrian capital, with many suffering from convulsions, pinpoint pupils, and foaming at the mouth. U.N. investigators visit the sites and determine that ground-to-ground missiles loaded with sarin were fired on civilian areas while residents slept. The U.S. and others blame the Syrian government, the only party to the conflict known to have sarin gas.

Aug. 31, 2013: Obama says he will go to Congress for authorization to carry out punitive strikes against the Syrian government, but appears to lack the necessary support in the legislature.

Sept. 27, 2013: The U.N. Security Council orders Syria to account for and destroy its chemical weapons stockpile, following a surprise agreement between Washington and Moscow, averting U.S. strikes. The Security Council threatens to authorize the use of force in the event of non-compliance.

Oct. 14, 2013: Syria becomes a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, prohibiting it from producing, stockpiling or using chemical weapons.

June 23, 2014: The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons says it has removed the last of the Syrian government‘s chemical weapons. Syrian opposition officials maintain that the government‘s stocks were not fully accounted for, and that it retained supplies.

Sept. 23, 2014: The U.S. launches airstrikes on Islamic State group targets in Syria.

Aug. 7, 2015: The U.N. Security Council authorizes the OPCW and U.N. investigators to probe reports of chemical weapons use in Syria, as reports circulate of repeated chlorine gas attacks by government forces against civilians in opposition-held areas. Chlorine gas, though not as toxic as nerve agents, can be classified as a chemical weapon depending on its use.

Aug. 24, 2016: The joint OPCW-U.N. panel determines the Syrian government twice used helicopters to deploy chlorine gas against its opponents, in civilian areas in the northern Idlib province. A later report holds the government responsible for a third attack. The attacks occurred in 2014 and 2015. The panel also finds that the Islamic State group used mustard gas.

Feb. 28, 2017: Russia, a stalwart ally of the Syrian government, and China veto a U.N. Security Council resolution authorizing sanctions against the Syrian government for chemical weapons use.

April 4, 2017: At least 86 people are killed in what doctors say could be a nerve gas attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun in the rebel-held Idlib province. Victims show signs of suffocation, convulsions, foaming at the mouth and pupil constriction. Witnesses say the attack was carried out by either Russian or Syrian Sukhoi jets. Moscow and Damascus deny responsibility.

April 4, 2017: President Donald Trump issues a statement saying that the ‘heinous‘ actions of Assad‘s government are the direct result of Obama administration‘s ‘weakness and irresolution.‘

April 5, 2017: Trump says Assad‘s government has ‘crossed a lot of lines‘ with the suspected chemical attack in Syria.

April 6, 2017: The U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for the gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said. It was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Trump‘s most dramatic military order since becoming president. Trump said strike on Syria in the ‘vital national security interest‘ of the United States.