Venus Williams swaps tennis for basketball in Compton

Slam dunk! Venus Williams swaps tennis for basketball as she shoots hoops in plunging top and skinny jeans for commercial

She‘s an impressive seven-time Grand Slam champion.

But Venus Williams traded in her racket for a basketball as she took to the courts to film a commercial for the California State Lottery in Compton on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old tennis pro was hard to miss as she dressed to accentuate her statuesque frame in a plunging vest top and skinny black jeans and she shooted some hoops – while a cameraman caught her every move.

The American sports star looked absolutely sensational as she teased at her assets with the low-cut top – which she teamed with a cool khaki bomber jacket.

Venus, the sister of 23 time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, complemented her ankle-grazing jeans with a pair of flats – which allowed her to manoeuvre with ease around the court.

The athletic beauty was preened to perfection – sporting a glamorous coat of make-up, while her glossy raven tresses billowed in the wind.

Proving she was a natural when it comes to all sports, Venus was filmed running up a dunking a ball into a hoop.

The tennis ace proved to be in such great shape, that even her sister Serena, 35, proved to be jealous of her recently.

As she filmed Venus for Snapchat without her knowledge, Serena remarked: ‘She‘s so thin and I hate her.‘

However, Serena told Fitness she loved her shape in a 2014 interview: ‘When I was young I thought I should be built more like an athlete – long and lean – not with a womanly figure.

‘But then people my age started coming up to me and saying, ‘‘I love you because of the way you look.‘‘ That was really motivating. ‘So I learned to be proud of my curves and embrace my large boobs. It‘s all about loving who you are and realizing that you‘re beautiful.‘

Serena also can take solace in the fact she has more tennis titles under her belt with the latest being the Australian Open last month where she beat her sister 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Out of the 28 times they have gone head to head, Serena has won 17 while Venus has won 11.

The younger of the pair also currently ranked number one in the world while Venus – who was the first to turn professional – is number 11.

They do not like facing off against each however, with Serena previously saying, ‘It definitely doesn‘t get easier.‘