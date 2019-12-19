Watch MASSIVE destructive power of Mother of all Bombs just used in Afghansitan

The bomb, twice the size of the nuke dropped on Hiroshima, , the Pentagon confirmed.
Test footage shows just how big a blast the gigantic missile – officially called GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb – produces.
The missile can be seen being dropped from a bomber plane before slowly descending with a parachute.
BOOM: The MOAB is the biggest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal
As it hits the ground, a mammoth explosion can be seen before a huge cloud erupts from the bomb site.
The explosion is so huge you cannot hear the sound of the blast in the video as it has to be filmed so far away.
With a 300 blast radius, the MOAB is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided missile that is the biggest non-nuclear bomb in America’s fearsome arsenal of weaponry.
It was dropped at 7pm local time in Afghanistan from an MC-130 aircraft operation by Air Force Special Operations Command, according to military sources.
The military is currently assessing the damage.
Gen. John Nicholson, commander of US forces in Afghanistan, signed off on the use of the MOAB.