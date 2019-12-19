Watch: ‘Star Wars‘ celebrates Carrie Fisher with emotional tribute

Carrie Fisher poses for USA TODAY before the premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.' (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY)

The Force is still strong with Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars fans from around the world have gathered in Orlando this week for Star Wars Celebration, the annual fan convention that celebrates all things from a galaxy far, far away. The latest installment in the franchise, The Last Jedi, hits theaters in December, and though members of the original cast and crew gathered to toast the franchise‘s 40th anniversary, Princess Leia‘s absence cast a pall over the proceedings. A panel Thursday featured nearly every big name from Star Wars history — including Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Hayden Christensen and Billy Dee Williams — except Fisher, .

Fisher‘s Star Wars family gave her a special goodbye at the panel, with her former colleagues speaking movingly about her time on the films, and her daughter Billie Lourd making an appearance to pay tribute to her mom. “In our world, Star Wars became a religion and a way of life. I wanted to be here with you because I know you feel the same way,” Lourd told the audience.

The panel also screened a special video tribute to Fisher, who , which she finished filming before her death. The emotional video shows clips of Fisher in the Star Wars films, including a shot that appears to be from the set of Jedi, as well as interviews with the current and former cast, and, of course, Fisher herself.

“She had to hold her own against two lugs. She was the boss and it was her war,” Star Wars creator George Lucas said of Fisher, choking up. “We‘ll love her forever and ever.”

Contributing: Brian Truitt from Orlando.

Carrie Fisher, photographed in December 2015, has died after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016, and being treated in a Los Angeles hospital for several days. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope‘ — the franchise‘s original film, released in 1977. Lucasfilm Ltd. From left, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill from the original “Star Wars” movie, released in 1977 20th Century-Fox Film Corp. via AP The relationship between Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) evolved in “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” Lucasfilm Ltd. “I had my hands full when my sweet babies visited me on the set of ‘The Mating Game.‘” Shown from left: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Todd Fisher in October 1958. As featured in the memoir “Unsinkable” by Debbie Reynolds Photofest Debbie Reynolds, left, and daughter Carrie Fisher attend the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre on Sept. 10, 2011, in Los Angeles. Noel Vasquez, Getty Images Princess Leia confronts Darth Vader in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.” Lucasfilm Ltd. Things got racy for Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in “Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.” Lucasfilm Ltd. Left to right: Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill (and in back, Chewbacca) in a publicity photo from 1980‘s “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” Lucasfilm Ltd. From left, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford speak onstage during the 33rd AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to George Lucas at the Kodak Theatre on June 9, 2005, in Hollywood. File photo by Kevin Winter, Getty Images Carrie Fisher promotes her memoirs, “Wishful Drinking,” in New York on Dec. 9, 2008. File photo by Todd Plitt, USA TODAY Carrie Fisher in the 1980 movie “The Blues Brothers” Universal Pictures Carrie Fisher played Mia in the first season of the Amazon original comedy series “Catastrophe.” Ed Miller, Amazon Studios “With my beautiful daughter, Carrie.” (around 2000) — From Debbie Reynolds‘ memoirs, “Unsinkable” Debbie Reynolds Carrie Fisher attends the opening ceremony and “Gravity” premiere during the 70th Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema on Aug. 28, 2013, in Venice. File photo by Ian Gavan, Getty Images Billie Catherine Lourd, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on Nov. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss, Invision, via AP Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Kenny Baker as R2D2, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” Lucasfilm Carrie Fisher, from left, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford attend Lucasfilm‘s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel on the second day of Comic-Con International on July 10, 2015, in San Diego. File photo by Richard Shotwell, Invision, via AP Carrie Fisher, from left, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford attend Lucasfilm‘s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel at Comic-Con International on July 10, 2015, in San Diego. File photo by Richard Shotwell, Invision, via AP Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher pose Jan. 25, 2015, at the 20th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY Carrie Fisher presents the Screen Actors Guild Annual Life Achievement Award to her mother, Debbie Reynolds, during the 21st Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 2015. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Carrie Fisher kisses her mother, Debbie Reynolds, at the 20th Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2015. Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY Cast members of the original “Star Wars” film — Mark Hamill, from left, Carrie Fisher and Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO — appear during the kickoff event of Disney‘s Star Wars Celebration 2015 at the Anaheim Convention Center on April 16, 2015, in Anaheim, Calif. Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” Lucasfilm Ltd. From left, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Kenny Baker as R2D2, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” Lucasfilm Ltd. Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back‘ Lucasfilm Ltd. Carrie Fisher, from left, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford attend Lucasfilm‘s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 10, 2015. Richard Shotwell, Invision, via AP From left, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” Lucasfilm Ltd. Carrie Fisher, left, and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss, Invision, via AP Domhnall Gleeson and Carrie Fisher pose in the winners‘ room at the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on Feb. 14, 2016, in London. Mike Marsland, WireImage Carrie Fisher and Fisher Stevens attend a photocall for Bright Lights during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2016, in Cannes, France. Andreas Rentz, Getty Images Tom Hiddleston and Carrie Fisher, with her dog, Gary, attend the 102nd White House Correspondents‘ Association Dinner on April 30, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Larry Busacca, Getty Images Carrie Fisher and her French bulldog, Gary, attend the 54th New York Film Festival “Bright Lights” screening at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 10, 2016, in New York City. Jim Spellman, WireImage Carrie Fisher and Billie Catherine Lourd attend the “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on June 29, 2016, in London. Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images Carrie Fisher signs copies of her new book, “The Princess Diarist,” at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Nov. 28, 2016, in Los Angeles. Araya Diaz, WireImage Carrie Fisher arrives for the European premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ at London‘s Leicester Square on Dec. 16, 2015. Facundo Arrizabalaga, European Pressphoto Agency Carrie Fisher flatters a Stormtrooper at the European premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in London on Dec. 16, 2015. Facundo Arrizabalaga, European Pressphoto Agency

