Wayne woman, 81, bilked out of $43,000 in iTunes scam

A federal appeals court has some very tough criticism for a Farmington Hills police officer. But it won‘t help an attorney in a lawsuit over his stolen car.(Photo: d1sk, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

151 CONNECT 7 COMMENTEMAILMORE

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after a Wayne woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars earlier this month.

Wayne police were called to an 81-year-old woman‘s home April 5 on the report of an impersonation scam. The victim told police she received a call in August from someone calling themselves Danny Archer. The suspect said he was from the U.S. Treasury Department and told her that she owed the department money. The suspect was not clear why the woman owed money but threatened that he would police and they would arrest her if she did not pay.

Related:

.oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; } .oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; }

The woman said the suspect told her to buy iTunes gift cards and read the numbers on the back of the cards to him. The woman followed his instructions for several weeks and spent $43,000 on iTunes cards, which were all read off to him on the phone.

After two weeks, the woman became suspicious and asked the suspect why she needed to keep sending the gift cards. The man told her he would call back and explain the reasons, though he never did. When police tried to the phone number, they found it was disconnected.

The Internal Revenue Service has said in the past it will not accept payments from taxpayers on prepaid cards such as iTunes, Western Union, Green Dot or Moneypak cards. Anyone receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS or Treasury Department and requests payment via iTunes gift cards are encouraged to hang up on them and report them to the IRS.

“No legitimate United States Treasury or IRS official will demand that payments via Western Union, MoneyGram, bank wire transfers, or bank deposits be made into another person’s account for any debt to the IRS or Treasury,” the agency stated in a news release last year.

David Veselenak: dveselenak | |

151 CONNECT 7 COMMENTEMAILMORERead or Share this story: http://on.freep/2pbu54h