Wells Fargo posts flat profit as new customers stay away

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Wells Fargo‘s first-quarter profit was essentially flat from a year earlier as new customers continue to stay away from the bank following its sales practice scandal.

The company said Thursday that new checking account openings were down 35 percent in March from the same month a year ago. New credit card applications were down 42 percent.

Overall, Wells Fargo reported net income of $5.46 billion, or $1 per share, in the quarter ending March 31, compared with $5.46 billion, or 99 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations of 97 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The company posted revenue of $23.93 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22 billion, falling short of Street forecasts of $22.13 billion, according to Zacks.

Last year, regulators fined the San Francisco bank $185 million for opening more than two million accounts fraudulently by employees to meet sales goals.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco released its investigation into the scandal, and said it clawed back another $75 million in pay from former CEO John Stumpf and former community bank executive Carrie Tolstedt, saying that the executives took too long to realize problems at the company.

Shares of Wells Fargo were down 1.5 percent to $52.35 in premarket trading Thursday. The stock is about 8 percent in the last year.

