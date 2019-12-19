West Brom‘s sensational programme covers: Club turns Jonas Olsson into David Bowie in the latest of incredible album artwork series featuring The Beatles, Oasis and the Sex Pistols

David Bowie has been the subject of all sorts of commemorations since his death in 2016 and now the Ziggy Stardust singer‘s most famous album cover, for his record Aladdin Sane, has been recreated by West Brom.

It is the latest in a series of spectacular programme covers from the Premier League side this season, all of which have recreated famous album covers.

The club have photographed former Baggies star Jonas Olsson for the front page, with Bowie‘s famous lightening bolt on his face.

And in place of the original album‘s title, West Brom have gone for Alegend Gone – a reference both to Bowie‘s death and Olsson‘s departure from the club last month.

While Olsson‘s Bowie homage is perhaps the most spectacular, there have also been superb recreations of famous artwork from The Beatles, Oasis, Blur and The Sex Pistols.

In the FA Cup reference to the Sex Pistols‘ ‘Never Mind the B******s, Here‘s the Sex Pistols‘, the club produced a ‘Never Mind the Buzaglos, here‘s the FA Cup‘ cover, a reference to Tim Buzaglo, the Woking striker who scored a hat-trick to knock West Brom out of the competition in 1991.

Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘Born in the USA‘ becomes ‘Born in the WBA‘, with a club cap replacing The Boss‘s red one, while the tribute to James McClean and The Smiths tribute is also eye-catching.

Despite Olsson having left the club, this is his second album/programme cover this term. The Swedish defender also featured in a tribute to Eric Clapton‘s ‘Backless‘, as he posed with a guitar.