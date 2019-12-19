Darling, you should visit a brothel: What Carly Simon told husband as passion died between them

She is known as Hollywood’s lotharia and had had liaisons with a string of celebrities.

And now Carly Simon’s ex-husband has described how the singer encouraged her then husband to visit a brothel after she realised she was no longer attracted to him.

Jim Hart, who was married to the American singer-songwriter for almost 20 years, has written a memoir, .

In the book, Hart recalled how the couple became distant and she sent him to Chinatown in an effort to ‘get him laid.’

He said: ‘She would later realize that she was no longer physically attracted to me, and yet, like me, she so wanted to be.

‘She arrived at a quirky and definitive solution: “Darling, you need to get laid.”’

But he said that he couldn’t follow through with the act since ‘nothing about it attracted him.’

He wrote: ‘As I looked at the selection, I realized that nothing about this attracted me.

‘I was about to betray my marriage vows without an ounce of desire.

‘This was completely off the mark; the last thing I wanted tonight was an Asian prostitute in a seedy massage parlor.’

He writes that he left immediately to call Miss Simon to tell her why he couldn’t go through with it, but wrote that he went to a male strip club later that night.

‘I wondered if I could share this with Carly, and then I buried it and realized I never would.

‘How could I explain it to her? I had little understanding of it myself, but it certainly didn’t feel like infidelity.’

Miss Simon – famed for her songs You’re So Vain and Nobody Does it Better – had a colourful love life and was said to have bedded Mick Jagger, Warren Beatty, Kris Kristofferson and Cat Stevens in the early 1970s.

Miss Simon met Mick Jagger in 1972 at a Hollywood party. At the time he was married to Bianca Jagger and Miss Simon had been seeing her future husband James Taylor for six months. They met again when Jagger did back-up vocals for You’re So Vain and they began a clandestine affair.

In the memoirs, Hart talks about his jealousy towards Jagger. He describes how the couple went to see a Rolling Stones concert with John Kennedy Jr. and a few other well-known friends. At one point, Hart was excluded from Simon’s visit with Jagger.

He said: ‘I was sure this was intentional and I seethed throughout the entire concert, thinking how ridiculous Jagger looked strutting around the stage.’

In the book Hart, who was Miss Simon’s second husband and was secretly gay, releaved how he would make calls to gay S&M sex lines during their marriage.

Due to be published in April, the memoir also tells of the couple’s friendships with the Clintons and Jackie ‘Jackie O’ Kennedy Onassis.

He said: ‘Carly and Jackie loved to laugh and gossip with each other, and like schoolgirls, they loved to talk about boys.

‘They both especially adored one boy – Mike Nichols, the film and theatre director, producer, actor and husband of Diane Sawyer.’

He also wrote that Jackie knew about his problems with addiction and that he had close friendships with other men.

When Miss Simon went on a rant to Jackie about what a ‘son of a bitch’ Hart was, Jackie told her, ‘listen, calm down. I was married to a couple of characters myself’.

The memoir Lucky Jim is due to be relaeased in April 2017.