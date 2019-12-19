What‘s on TV? Detroit sports listings for April 14-16

A television set.(Photo: USA Today Sports)

Today’s TV

6:30 a.m. GOLF — European PGA Trophee Hassan II, second round.

11:00 NBCSN — Auto racing: Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, practice.

12:30 p.m. GOLF — Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic, first round.

1:00 ESPN2 — Women’s gymnastics: NCAA Championships, semifinal.

2:00 MLB — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs.

2:30 NBCSN — Rugby: English Premiership, Harlequins vs. Exeter.

3:00 GOLF — PGA RBC Heritage, second round.

7:00 ESPN — Soccer: MLS, New York City at Philadelphia.

7:00 GOLF — LPGA LOTTE Championship, third round.

7:00 MLB — St. Louis at New York Yankees.

7:00 NHL — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, Columbus at Pittsburgh.

7:00 USA — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal.

7:10 FSD — Tigers: Detroit at Cleveland.

7:30 SEC — Football: Kentucky spring game.

8:00 BTN — Baseball: Northwestern at Illinois.

8:00 ESPN2 — Prep basketball: Jordan Brand Classic, East vs. West.

8:00 FS1 — Baseball: Oklahoma State at Kansas.

8:00 NBCSN — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, St. Louis at Minnesota.

10:00 SHO — Boxing: Dmitry Bivol vs. Samuel Clarkson, WBA interim light heavyweight title.

10:30 NBCSN — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, San Jose at Edmonton.

Radio

7:10 p.m. — Tigers: Detroit at Cleveland, WXYT-FM (97.1).

Saturday’s TV

6:30 a.m. GOLF — Ladies European Lalla Meryem Cup, third round.

7:30 NBCSN — Soccer: Premier League, Bournemouth at Tottenham.

9:30 FS1 — Soccer: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

9:30 FS2 — Soccer: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Monchengladbach.

9:30 GOLF — European PGA Trophee Hassan II, third round.

9:30 NHL — Hockey: International Ice Hockey Federation U-18 Championship, USA vs. Russia.

10:00 CNBC — Soccer: Premier League, Leicester City at Crystal Palace.

10:00 NBCSN — Soccer: Premier League, teams TBA.

10:30 BTN — Lacrosse: Ohio State at Michigan.

12:30 p.m. BTN — Football: Ohio State spring game.

12:30 FOX — Soccer: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich.

12:30 NBC — Soccer: Premier League, Manchester City at Southampton.

12:30 NBCSN — Auto racing: Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, qualifying (taped).

1:00 GOLF — PGA RBC Heritage, third round.

1:00 MLB — St. Louis at New York Yankees.

1:30 NHL — Hockey: International Ice Hockey Federation U-18 Championship, Canada vs. Slovakia.

2:00 CBC — Figure skating: ISU World Synchronized Championship, free program.

2:00 NBCSN — Rugby: English Premiership, Leicester vs. Newcastle.

2:00 SEC — Football: Missouri spring game.

3:00 ABC — NBA playoffs: First round, Indiana at Cleveland.

3:00 BTN — Football: Michigan spring game (taped).

3:00 CBC — Curling: Pinty’s Grand Slam, Players Championship, men’s quarterfinals.

3:00 CBS — Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, third round.

3:00 ESPN2 — Baseball: Florida at Vanderbilt.

3:00 FOX — Soccer: MLS, Los Angeles at Orlando City.

3:00 GOLF — Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round.

3:00 NBC — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, Boston at Ottawa.

4:10 FS1, FSD — Tigers: Detroit at Cleveland.

5:00 BTN — Football: Nebraska spring game (taped).

5:30 ESPN — NBA playoffs: First round, Milwaukee at Toronto.

6:00 FOX — Mixed martial arts: UFC Fight Night, prelims.

7:00 CBC, NBCSN — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, Toronto at Washington.

7:00 FS1 — MLB: San Diego at Cleveland.

7:00 GOLF — LPGA LOTTE Championship, final round.

7:30 BTN — Football: Minnesota spring game (taped).

8:00 ESPN — NBA playoffs: First round, Memphis at San Antonio.

8:00 FOX — Mixed martial arts: UFC Fight Night, Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis.

8:00 NBC — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, Nashville at Chicago.

10:00 MLB — Texas at Seattle (joined in progress).

10:30 CBC, NBCSN — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, Calgary at Anaheim.

10:30 ESPN — NBA playoffs: First round, Utah at Los Angeles Clippers.

Saturday’s Radio

Noon — Football: Wayne State spring game, WDTK-AM (1400).

1:00 — Football: Michigan spring game, WWJ-AM (950).

4:10 — Tigers: Detroit at Cleveland, WXYT-FM (97.1).

Saturday’s Area Events

Football: Michigan spring game, 1 p.m., Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.; Wayne State spring game, noon, Tom Adams Field, Detroit..

Sunday’s TV

6:30 a.m. GOLF — Ladies European Lalla Meryem Cup, final round.

7:00 FS1 — Auto racing: FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Silverstone (Hours 1 & 2).

8:30 NBCSN — Soccer: Premier League, Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion.

9:00 FS2 — Auto racing: FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Silverstone (Hours 3-6).

9:30 FS1 — Soccer: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg.

9:30 GOLF — European PGA Trophee Hassan II, final round.

10:30 CNBC — Auto racing: Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix.

11:00 NBCSN — Soccer: Premier League, Chelsea at Manchester United.

11:30 FS1 — Soccer: Bundesliga, Darmstadt vs. Schalke.

1 p.m. BTN — Softball: Michigan at Maryland.

1:00 ESPN — Bowling: PBA Roth/Holman Doubles Championship.

1:00 GOLF — PGA RBC Heritage, final round.

1:00 TNT — NBA playoffs: First round, Atlanta at Washington.

1:10 FSD — Tigers: Detroit at Cleveland.

1:30 MLB — Tampa Bay at Boston.

2:00 NBCSN — Rugby: English Premiership, Northampton vs. Saracens.

3:00 BTN — Baseball: Iowa at Nebraska.

3:00 CBC — Curling: Pinty’s Grand Slam, Players Championship, men’s final.

3:00 CBS — Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, final round.

3:00 ESPN — Softball: Missouri at Auburn.

3:00 GOLF — Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round.

3:00 NBC — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, Minnesota at St. Louis.

3:30 ABC — NBA playoffs: First round, Portland at Golden State.

6:00 CNBC — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, Pittsburgh at Columbus.

6:30 TNT — NBA playoffs: First round, Chicago at Boston.

7:00 BTN — Lacrosse: Maryland at Rutgers.

7:00 NBCSN — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, Montreal at New York Rangers.

8:00 ESPN — MLB: St. Louis at New York Yankees.

8:00 ESPN2 — Women’s bowling: NCAA Championship (taped).

9:00 TNT — NBA playoffs: First round, Oklahoma City at Houston.

10:00 NBCSN — Stanley Cup playoffs: First round, Edmonton at San Jose.

Sunday’s Radio

1:10 p.m. — Tigers: Detroit at Cleveland, WXYT-FM (97.1).

