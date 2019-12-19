Who‘ll be back? Overhauling the Detroit Pistons won‘t be easy

CLOSESkip in x

The Detroit Pistons played their last game at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Here are the sights and sounds from Monday, April 10, 2017. Kirthmon F. Dozier/DFP

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond warms up before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2017.(Photo: Justin Ford, USA TODAY Sports)

ORLANDO — Trade center Andre Drummond!

Get rid of that bum point guard Reggie Jackson!

Jon Leuer is a bust!

Stanley Johnson was a mistake!

That’s just a portion of the anger from Detroit Pistons fans that makes it into my Twitter mentions. It‘s what happens when an underperforming team finishes four games out of a playoff spot.

But here’s a little dose of actuality from Pistons czar Stan Van Gundy: “The reality of it is the majority of your core guys are going to be back, and you’ve got to make the changes necessary in the way you operate, coachingwise, and things you need to change,” Van Gundy told reporters before .

There will be an emphasis on in-house improvement. But that doesn’t mean that all 15 players will return. With a bloated payroll going into the fourth off-season of the Van Gundy era, there likely will be changes.

Once viewed as franchise cornerstones, Drummond and Jackson can prepare for the return of in February.

And with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , don’t be surprised to see Tobias Harris or Jon Leuer cut loose to prevent the Pistons from getting up against the luxury tax.

But keep this in mind: The team‘s 37-45 record is its second-best mark since the 2008-09 season, which does show the franchise is in better shape than when Van Gundy took over in May 2014.

SF Marcus Morris

The word: A Van Gundy favorite because he’s and shows it with toughness and grit. But if Pistons get in position to land a star, he could be moved.

2017-18 salary: $5 million.

Chance he returns: 90%.

SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The word: Another Van Gundy favorite because he is one of the few above-average defenders on the roster. But he will be a restricted free agent and could land a max offer sheet. The Pistons appear poised to match.

2017-18 salary: $5-million qualifying offer but likely gets lucrative contract extension.

Chance he returns: 85%.

PG Ish Smith

The word: After an uneven start, he did more than enough to justify his signing last off-season. Outperformed starting point guard Reggie Jackson for most of the season. Another Van Gundy guy.

2017-18 salary: $6 million.

Chance he returns: 85%.

PF Henry Ellenson

The word: Rookie in the last few games. Could offer position versatility at center with another off-season of conditioning. A huge summer for him.

2017-18 salary: $1.8 million.

Chance he returns: 85%.

PG Reggie Jackson

The word: The Pistons were aggressive in seeking offers for Jackson at the trade deadline, but depressed his trade value. He needs to return to 2015-16 form before Pistons will entertain trade possibilities.

2017-18 salary: $16 million.

Chance he returns: 75%.

C Andre Drummond

The word: This reflects how things have changed. Once considered untouchable because of immense promise, it’s become apparent that the organization is losing patience with him. But the small-ball trend across the NBA and make movement complex.

2017-18 salary: $23.8 million.

Chance he returns: 75%.

SF Stanley Johnson

The word: The second-year swingman took a step back after promising rookie season. Was in and out of Van Gundy’s doghouse. But he’s still under his less-expensive rookie deal, so it might pay to remain patient.

2017-18 salary: $3 million.

Chance he returns: 75%.

C Boban Marjanovic

The word: A major frustration from the fan base has been Marjanovic’s lack of playing time. It looked like they might have had a point when he impressed in extended minutes after playoff elimination.

2017-18 salary: $5.9 million.

Chance he returns: 75%.

SG Darrun Hilliard

The word: Helped himself by looking competent at point guard in the last two games, after Beno Udrih went down with a knee injury. But was given little chance this season and didn’t help himself in his few opportunities.

2017-18 salary: $1.4 million ($1 million guaranteed if waived after July 1).

Chance he returns: 70%.

SG Michael Gbinije

The word: Season was marred by injuries and a late-season illness. He twice suffered setbacks when the Pistons were going to try to take an extended look at him.

2017-18 salary: $1.3 million (guaranteed on July 15).

Chance he returns: 70%.

PF Tobias Harris

The word: You would think that the team’s leading scorer would be safe, but he could be a victim of the team’s bloated payroll. He‘s a one-dimensional player who could be moved if owner Tom Gores winces about the budget.

2017-18 salary: $16 million.

Chance he returns: 65%.

PF Jon Leuer

The word: Went from a great signing to an awful signing in the same season. Probably played over his head the first 50 games but probably is better than he showed the last 30. An obvious replacement (Ellenson) is on the roster. Also could be a victim of the team shedding salary.

2017-18 salary: $10.5 million.

Chance he returns: 50%.

C Aron Baynes

The word: Van Gundy might shed a tear when Baynes declines his contract option for next season. Another plus defender, he likely can get more money on the open market. Did tell the Free Press that he had “unfinished business” with the Pistons, however.

2017-18 salary: $6.5-million player option.

Chance he returns: 20%.

SG Reggie Bullock

The word: Injuries marred his season, but he is a guy that helps teams play better. But he’s restricted free agent and, with the team’s bloated payroll, he likely will find greener pastures.

2017-18 salary: $3.3-million qualifying offer, but probably will land a more lucrative deal.

Chance he returns: 10%.

PG Beno Udrih

The word: Obtained when Jackson went down, it’s hard to see him returning, although he wants to continue playing and should be able to find work.

2017-18 salary: Free agent.

Chance he returns: 10%.

Vince Ellis at . Follow him on Twitter .

