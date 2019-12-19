Why I have Detroit Lions picking Taco Charlton in mock draft

CLOSESkip in x
Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett takes questions from Facebook Live viewers about his latest NFL mock draft and more Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton pauses a moment before the game against Ohio State on Nov. 26, 2016.(Photo: Greg Bartram, USA TODAY Sports)
The thing about the NFL draft is that the closer we get to it, the more clouded it becomes. Rumor, speculation and misinformation abound this time of year, and it‘s always tricky to separate fact from fiction.
No team wants to share its draft board, for obvious reasons, and when a team such as the Detroit Lions puts so much work into scouting so many prospects, the private workouts and draft visits only carry so much weight in this real-life game of Clue.
Are they enraptured with the thought of drafting a tight end, as ? Well, they‘ve certainly put in plenty of work at the position, and if they take one high — say, Miami‘s David Njoku (who happened to be recruited to college by Lions tight ends coach Al Golden) — it might give some clue as to .
How about wide receiver? With only two proven ones on the roster, no real red-zone threat, and Marvin Jones coming off of a disappointing first season with the team, it‘s not as far-fetched as it might seem. At a minimum, the Lions should .
T.J. Watt — J.J. Watt‘s little brother — is an interesting defensive line prospect, whom some scouts have . But he‘s not as accomplished of a pass rusher as another Lions , Missouri‘s Charles Harris.
The way I see things, all of those positions and a few more are in play for the Lions at No. 21, which is why I and .
But as I step back and try to discern the Lions‘ draft plans after a year of covering general manager Bob Quinn and two more of watching Jim Caldwell and his coaching staff work, I keep coming back to the fact that the Lions, after years of trying to build an offense around Matthew Stafford, in the worst way.
Ziggy Ansah is a very good defensive end who should bounce back after a down season. Darius Slay is a top-tier cornerback, though six interceptions in four seasons isn‘t quite All-Pro material. Glover Quin is a fine safety, though, at 31 years old, he‘s closer to the end than the beginning of his career. And A‘Shawn Robinson appears to have a bright future at defensive tackle.
Beyond that quartet, the defense is filled with — to use an NFL term — “guys.” Some are better than others. Some make more money. Some might even start for a few other teams across the league. But none is the type of impact player that the Lions need to make their defense among the game‘s elite.
I don‘t know that Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton, my latest mock pick for the Lions, will be, either, but he has the size and length the Lions like in their defensive ends. And playing opposite Ansah, he doesn‘t need to be a huge sack producer in Year 1.
The pro day circuit is over and many NFL teams have started draft meetings, so it‘s time for mock draft 3.0. Here’s my best educated guess and predicting the first round: Chris Szagola, AP 1. Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M — Unless the Browns are able to swing a trade, the widespread belief is they’ll take Garrett with the first pick. Eric Christian Smith, AP 2. San Francisco 49ers: DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford — I‘ve given the 49ers a quarterback in each of my first two mocks and still think it could happen, but the better value here is on defense. Reed Saxon, AP 3. Chicago Bears: CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State — If Lattimore’s medicals check out, he’d be an instant upgrade in the secondary for a team that just cut Tracy Porter. Paul Vernon, AP 4. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE O.J. Howard, Alabama — The Jaguars have done so much to upgrade their defense in free agency and last year’s draft, now it’s time to give Blake Bortles some help. Chris O‘Meara, AP 5. Tennessee Titans: S Jamal Adams, LSU — I know the Titans signed Jonathan Cyprien in free agency, but Adams could turn out to be the best player in this draft. David J. Phillip, AP 6. New York Jets: QB Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina — The Jets continue their endless search for a quarterback by taking the most NFL-ready of this year‘s top signal callers. Gerry Broome, AP 7. Los Angeles Chargers: S Malik Hooker, Ohio State — This should be the first year two safeties go in the top 10 since Michael Huff and Donte Whitner in 2006. Rick Scuteri, AP 8. Carolina Panthers: RB Leonard Fournette, LSU — Jonathan Stewart hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rushing season since 2009. Fournette is nice complement to Cam Newton. Samantha Baker, AP 9. Cincinnati Bengals: DT Jonathan Allen, Alabama — Allen would be a lock for the top three if not questions about the health of his shoulders. David Goldman, AP 10. Buffalo Bills: QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson — The Bills clearly aren‘t sold on Tyrod Taylor, and Watson has a championship pedigree Rick Scuteri, AP 11. New Orleans Saints: LB Reuben Foster, Alabama — Foster would bring some attitude and nastiness to a defense that’s long lacked an identity. Vasha Hunt, AP 12. Cleveland Browns: QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech — The Browns have to pull the trigger on a quarterback at some point, right? Ron Jenkins, AP 13. Arizona Cardinals: WR Mike Williams, Clemson — With Larry Fitzgerald entering what’s probably his last season, the Cardinals grab the safest receiver in the draft. Rainier Ehrhardt, AP 14. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan — If Davis can work out in the next week or so, he’ll alleviate one of the few concerns teams have about him in the draft. Carlos Osorio, AP 15. Indianapolis Colts: RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford — The Colts have done a poor job surrounding Andrew Luck with talent. McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic playmakers available. Chris Carlson, AP 16. Baltimore Ravens: LB Takk McKinley, UCLA — McKinley won‘t be ready until training camp because of shoulder surgery, but he should blossom as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL. Young Kwak, AP 17. Washington: LB Haason Reddick, Temple — No player has seen his draft stock rise as much as Reddick in recent months. He’ll convert from defensive end, but can still rush the passer. Michael Conroy, AP 18. Tennessee Titans: TE David Njoku, Miami — The Titans addressed a defensive need early. Now it’s time to get Marcus Mariota some help. Alan Diaz, AP 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee — The Bucs have some good pass rushers to choose from — Barnett, Taco Charlton and Charles Harris — but Barnett’s production can’t be overlooked. Wade Payne, AP 20. Denver Broncos: OT Garett Bolles, Utah — It’s a coin flip between Bolles and Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramcyzk to be the first offensive tackle drafted. Michael Conroy, AP 21. Detroit Lions: DE Taco Charlton, Michigan — I went with Charlton‘s Michigan teammate, Jabrill Peppers in my last mock, but the Lions need pass-rushing help more than a do-it-all safety. At 6 feet 6, Charlton has the length the Lions desire in their defensive ends, and playing opposite Ziggy Ansah he doesn’t need to put up double-digit sacks. Other options here include Peppers, Florida’s Jarrad Davis and Florida State‘s Dalvin Cook. Kirthmon F. Dozier, TNS 22. Miami Dolphins: DE Charles Harris, Missouri — Harris can fit in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme, and in Miami he can be an understudy to the 35-year-old Cameron Wake. Jeff Roberson, AP 23. New York Giants: LB Jarrad Davis, Florida — Davis turned heads with an impressive pro day performance and would be a Day 1 starter in the middle of the Giants defense. Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP 24. Oakland Raiders: RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State — If Marshawn Lynch comes out of retirement, the Raiders would be better served using this pick on defense. STEVEN CANNON, AP 25. Houston Texans: QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame — The Texans need to find a franchise quarterback to develop behind that defense, and Kizer is their best shot. Nam Y. Huh, AP 26. Seattle Seahawks: OL Cam Robinson, Alabama — Whether Robinson winds up a guard or tackle doesn’t matter. He’ll still be able to help the Seahawks‘ porous offensive line. David J. Phillip, AP 27. Kansas City Chiefs: WR John Ross, Washington — The fastest player at the combine will bring another dimension to Kansas City‘s offense. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP 28. Dallas Cowboys: CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State — After losing both Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr in free agency, the Cowboys take one of the safest cornerbacks in the draft. Gerald Herbert, AP 29. Green Bay Packers: S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan — Peppers won‘t be Charles Woodson in Green Bay, but Dom Capers can use him plenty of ways in his 3-4 defense and he’d be in line to take over for Morgan Burnett next year. Paul Sancya, AP 30. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin — With Ben Roethlisberger nearing the end of his career, the last thing the Steelers need is breakdowns up front to cost them a shot at the title. David J. Phillip, AP 31. Atlanta Falcons: DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State — I go back and forth on whether some team will take a chance on McDowell in Round 1. Ultimately, he might be too talented to pass on. Al Goldis, AP 32. New Orleans Saints: CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama — It’s a deep cornerback draft, but the Saints would be wise to come away with one cover man with their two first-round picks. VASHA HUNT, AP
Charlton isn‘t a perfect prospect. He lacks the elite athleticism teams like to see in their defensive ends, and only having one year of high production is a bit of a concern. But the way he closed last season, by playing some of his best football against the top teams on Michigan‘s schedule, leads me to believe he won‘t be the “Soft Taco” that some fear.
McCaffrey, Njoku, and Temple linebacker Haason Reddick all were gone in the first 20 picks of this mock, which left me choosing between Charlton, Peppers and Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis, among others.
I almost went with Davis and do think he‘d fill more of a need on the Lions‘ depleted linebacking corps. He seemingly is a great locker room guy, and his pro day workout was astounding.
But in the end, the position value of defensive end, (he‘s entering the last year of his deal) and some led me to mock Charlton to the Lions in Round 1.
