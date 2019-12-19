Why Star Wars Celebration 2017 is drawing Southern California fans to Orlando and raising ‘Last Jedi‘ hopes

Shawn Crosby, of Los Angeles, Ca., poses next to his modified Nissan rebel starfighter at the Fontana Library on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Crosby is driving across the states to attend the annual Star Wars Celebration Convention in Orlando, Fl. on April 13. (Sarah Alvarado for The Daily Bulletin)

If you saw a Rebel Alliance fighter straight out of “Star Wars” out on the highway, you aren’t crazy.

Two Southern California-based super fans weren’t exactly jumping through hyperspace when they battled flat tires and thunderstorms in New Mexico and Texas on the 10 Freeway this week, but it was worth the risk to be part of this weekend, said Shawn Crosby, of Westchester.

Crosby and Jeff Donoho, of Orange, were travelling in Crosby’s modified Nissan 350Z, which — complete with R2D2 popping out of the back — is outfitted with movie-prop add-ons, paint and light fixtures to look like the Rebel Alliance fighter ships in “Rogue One” and the original Star Wars trilogy.

On the road to Star Wars Celebration

The two were on their way to the Orange County Convention Center on Orlando. They left on Sunday and were expecting to arrive on Wednesday night. Crosby brought his car to the , which celebrated the anticipated release of “The Force Awakens” that year. The 2016 event, which highlighted the upcoming release of Rogue One, was held last July in London.

“It’s worth driving the 5,200-mile round-trip,” Crosby said in an interview on Tuesday. “I could take a plane, but to be there with my Star Wars creation to meet people who have been inspired by it, interested in it and even people who don’t like it and think I’m crazy — it’s just fun to see the kind of reactions people give to a piece of art you’ve created.”

Star Wars Celebration is a love letter to fans of the franchise, according to Lucasfilm, the Disney-owned company that owns the Star Wars franchise. The event, similar to Comic Con, features speaking appearances by the major players who contribute to Star Wars media product past, present and future.

It’s also widely reported to be the place where Disney will unveil the first trailer for its next related movie “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which is the second cinematic chapter in a trilogy of new Star Wars films that began with 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” That’s expected to take place at a Friday morning panel, which will include remarks from the director Rian Johnson and the stars of the movie, including Mark Hamill.

The late Carrie Fisher will be remembered

One of the stars of the new movie, , who passed away last December, will be honored posthumously in a special event hosted by Hamill at the convention.

In addition, fans can wear their costumes, watch related movie and television show screenings and be among the first to learn about new Star Wars video games and merchandise.

More than a mere marketing blitz, at least for Shawn, the event is really a family reunion and place to celebrate one’s passion for Disney’s galaxy far, far away.

“The best part about Celebration is you get to meet your Star Wars family members all around the world at one central location,” said Crosby, who also goes by “Obi Shawn” when in costume as the Jedi knight Obi-Wan Kenobi. He travels to various “Star Wars” events in the region, and entertains young people at children’s hospitals with his rebel star fighter car.

“People travel from all over the world, and we all have one big thing in common that has been a major part of our lives for a very long time,” Crosby added. “People introduce their kids to it and the love, outpouring and connection from all of the fans.”

Another fan, Tyler Watson, 22 of Moss Point, Mississippi, also drove from his home state to arrive at the Convention before its start on Thursday morning. Watson was introduced to “Star Wars” at the age of five when his dad showed him “The Phantom Menace” on VHS. Since then, Watson’s been an avid fan and collector of Star Wars memorabilia. The Orlando event will be Watson’s first Celebration.

“One of the things I’m most looking forward to is to collecting (merchandise) I’ve missed throughout the years … and also to see the 40th anniversary and Last Jedi panels, and maybe get to meet Ray Park (who played Darth Maul in “The Phantom Menace”),” Watson said. “I’m also looking forward to meeting fellow fans I’ve met online throughout the years, too.”

Star Wars Celebration runs from April 13 – April 16. Follow for live tweets, pictures and videos from the event.