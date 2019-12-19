Woman attacked while lambing on farm in Jedburgh

A woman has been attacked while lambing on a farm in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened in Jedburgh at about 03:00 on Thursday on land situated close to the A68.

The victim challenged two men she came across on the property at that time and they attacked her, leaving her with facial injuries.

The men ran off into a wooded area after carrying out the assault. A quad bike was heard driving off following the incident.

Police have issued descriptions of the two men involved.

The first was white, in his 30s, about 5ft 7in tall, of thin build and of scruffy appearance with light stubble and acne scars.

‘Frightening experience‘

He was wearing a grey tracksuit and trainers and spoke with a Geordie accent.

The second man is described as white, in his 50s, 6ft tall, of large build with black hair. He was wearing jeans and boots.

PC Claire White said: “This was a particularly frightening experience for the woman who was shaken.

“Whilst the assault happened in a remote area we have good descriptions of the two men and I want to speak to anyone who may recognise them.”

She said a van was seen in a lay-by on the A68 shortly before the incident. It has been described as a rusty white Ford Transit with a 56 registration.

“Two people were seen inside the van smoking,” she said.

“I‘m keen to trace this van and its occupants as they may be able to assist with our inquiries.”