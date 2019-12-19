Zach Parise‘s ‘accidental save‘ is picturesque, frustrating play in Wild‘s loss

As much as I hate cliches, let‘s assume a picture is worth 1,000 words … and here is Carlos Gonzalez‘s shot of the “almost goal” in Wednesday‘s Wild-Blues game.

The play came during a sequence midway through the third when Wild winger Zach Parise was falling behind the net as he tried to push a loose puck past St. Louis goalie Jake Allen … and did just the opposite.

As described in Russo‘s gamer: Matt Dumba was denied at the backdoor. He hit the post on the rebound, then threw the puck back into the crease. As Nino Niederreiter tried to jam the puck behind Allen in, Parise accidentally stopped the puck from going in at the goal line with his stick blade.

“Trust me, I know what happened. Didn’t feel very good,” Parise said after the game.

Parise was later a hero, tying the game 1-1 with 22 seconds remaining .